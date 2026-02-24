How to report harassment or retaliation in law enforcement

By Bridget Truxillo, Esq.

You took an oath to protect others. If you believe you’re being harassed or retaliated against inside your own agency, you need to know how to protect yourself professionally and strategically.

Workplace conflict in policing carries real consequences — for assignments, reputation, promotions and mental health. Acting emotionally or impulsively can make a bad situation worse. Acting methodically can protect your credibility and your career.

Here’s a practical framework.

Know what qualifies as unlawful conduct

Not every unpleasant interaction or disciplinary action is illegal. Federal law protects officers from discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability and age (40+). It also prohibits retaliation for engaging in protected activity, such as filing a discrimination complaint or participating in an investigation.

Retaliation may include reassignment, loss of overtime, schedule changes, discipline or exclusion — if those actions are linked to protected activity. Timing and documentation matter.

Officers should also understand:



Department policy

Collective bargaining agreements

State-specific protections, including any Peace Officer Bill of Rights

Garrity protections during compelled statements

Understanding the difference between unfair treatment and unlawful conduct is critical before escalating a complaint.

Start documenting immediately

If you believe misconduct is occurring, begin documenting right away. Use a personal notebook or secure personal device — not department systems. Record:



Date and time

Who was involved

What was said or done

Witnesses

Your response

Any follow-up

Preserve emails, texts or memoranda without altering them. Do not record conversations unless you are certain it is lawful in your state and permitted under department policy.

Write entries as though you will need to explain them months later. Clear, contemporaneous notes can strengthen your credibility if the situation escalates.

Follow internal reporting procedures

Most agencies have established complaint procedures. Use them.

Submit concerns in writing. Keep the tone factual and professional. Avoid speculation or emotional language. Reference policy when appropriate. Example: “I am reporting conduct I believe may violate department policy and federal anti-discrimination law.”

If your supervisor is involved, review policy for alternate reporting channels such as Internal Affairs or HR. Internal reporting creates a formal record and gives the agency an opportunity to address the issue. In some cases, failing to report internally can affect later legal claims.

Understand that once you file a complaint, you may be interviewed in an administrative investigation. Know your rights and obligations before giving statements.

Monitor for possible retaliation

After filing a complaint, pay attention to changes in your work environment. Document:



New discipline or negative evaluations

Shift changes or reassignment

Loss of specialty assignments or overtime

Exclusion from meetings or communication

Not every adverse action is unlawful. Agencies retain the right to manage personnel. But if actions closely follow protected activity, that timing may become relevant.

Continue documenting and report concerns promptly.

Know the external options and deadlines

If internal processes fail to resolve the issue, officers may file a charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or a state fair employment agency. In most cases, the deadline is 180 days from the alleged unlawful action. In states with a comparable state agency, the deadline may extend to 300 days. These deadlines are strict.

Union grievance procedures may provide additional remedies under a collective bargaining agreement. These processes are separate from statutory discrimination claims.

Consulting an attorney early — not after a deadline passes — can help you evaluate risk and strategy.

Protect your mental resilience

Workplace disputes in policing are uniquely stressful. Reputation spreads quickly in a close-knit profession. Isolation is common.

Consider support from:



Union representatives

Attorneys experienced in public safety employment law

Peer support teams\First responder–focused mental health professionals

Seeking support is a tactical decision, not a sign of weakness. Maintaining your composure and professionalism protects both your case and your career.

Final thought

If you believe you are being harassed or retaliated against, slow down. Document. Follow policy. Know your rights. Protect your credibility at every step. Your professionalism in how you handle the situation will matter just as much as the complaint itself.

Informational note: This article provides general information and does not constitute legal advice. Laws vary by jurisdiction.

About the author

Bridget Truxillo is an attorney, former SWAT and undercover narcotics Deputy Sheriff, and the founder of the Lady Law Shield Law Firm. She combines 30 years of experience in law enforcement, leadership, wellness and legal advocacy to help officers protect their rights and strengthen their well-being.