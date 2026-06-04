Qualified immunity for dummies — revisiting the ‘clearly established’ standard

Qualified immunity protects officers unless prior case law clearly establishes their specific conduct violates the Constitution. In Zorn v. Linton, the U.S. Supreme Court reinforced that excessive force claims require highly fact-specific precedent before officers may be held personally liable. The ruling clarifies that officers are not expected to predict new legal standards while making split-second decisions during tense encounters.

ZORN v. LINTON, 146 S. Ct. 926 (2026)

The Supreme Court’s decision in Zorn v. Linton is a clean, no-nonsense reminder of how qualified immunity works — and just as importantly, how demanding the standard is.

The facts were straightforward. Officers were removing protestors from a sit-in taking place at Vermont’s state capitol building. Several protestors, including Shela Linton, refused to stand. After repeated warnings, the sergeant used a wristlock and lifted her to her feet. She later sued, claiming excessive force. The lower court denied qualified immunity. The U.S. Supreme Court reversed.

The rule is simple, but strict. Qualified immunity protects officers unless both of the following are true:



The officer violated the Constitution.

The law prohibiting officers’ actions was clearly established at the time.

The second requirement is where most cases are won or lost.

A right is “clearly established” only when every reasonable officer would understand what they are doing violates that right. This is a high bar — and it’s meant to be. In its decision, the court doubled down on a phrase it has used repeatedly: The law must place the constitutional question “beyond debate.” That means it is not “arguable,” not “close.” It also rules out cases where “a jury could go either way.”

“Beyond debate” means if reasonable officers could disagree, qualified immunity applies. To defeat the “clearly established” prong, there must be a case — usually a very similar one. Courts don’t deal in generalities here. They look for precedent.

Officers make decisions quickly, in tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving situations, without a law book in hand. Unless their actions are specifically prohibited, they deserve the benefit of the doubt.

The rule from Zorn: Courts generally must identify a prior case where an officer acting under similar circumstances was held to have violated the Constitution. It’s not enough for the case just to involve the same legal principle; it must involve similar facts. And that’s where many claims fail — general rules are not enough.

One of the most important reminders in Zorn is that broad statements like “officers may not use excessive force” do not clearly establish the law because they don’t tell an officer what to do in a specific situation. Qualified immunity demands specificity:



What kind of force?

Against what kind of resistance?

Under what circumstances?

If the prior case doesn’t answer those questions, it won’t defeat immunity. Officers are judged in real time — not in hindsight.

The Court also reinforced something that comes straight out of Graham v. Connor (490 U.S. 386 (1989)). Whether force is excessive depends on the facts and circumstances of each case. That includes practical details like whether the subject resisted, whether warnings were given and whether lesser options were attempted. In Zorn, the officer gave repeated warnings before using force. That alone helped distinguish the case from prior precedent.

Here are some key takeaways for officers:



You are not expected to predict new law.

You are not required to guess how a court might extend a rule.

You are only liable when the law already clearly forbids what you did.

As the court noted, citing City and County of San Francisco v. Sheehan (575 U.S. 600, 616 (2015)), “Officers receive qualified immunity unless they could have ‘read’ the relevant precedent beforehand and ‘know[n]’ that it proscribed their specific conduct.” That’s the standard.

Zorn is a reminder that qualified immunity is not a loophole — it’s an acknowledgement of reality. Officers make decisions quickly, in tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving situations, without a law book in hand. Unless their actions are specifically prohibited, they deserve the benefit of the doubt.

The Constitution does not require perfection. It requires that officers stay within clearly established boundaries. And unless those boundaries are already drawn — clearly and specifically — the law provides officers latitude in their actions. Qualified immunity stands unless the law is specific, factually on point, and beyond debate. Anything less, and the officer is protected.

Read more Ken Wallentine case reviews here.