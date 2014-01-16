Recorded Memorial Tributes to Fallen Law Enforcement Officers to be Presented

Event will commemorate the ultimate sacrifice of three officers killed 20 years ago

Washington, DC—The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund will hold an event at 6:30 pm, on Monday January 27, 2014, at the Pew Charitable Trusts Building, in Washington, DC, to preview Recorded Memorial Tributes for three fallen officers: FBI Special Agent Martha Martinez, FBI Special Agent Michael Miller, and Metropolitan (DC) Police Sergeant Hank Daly. The Recorded Memorial Tribute Program features stories of brave U.S. law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

On November 22, 1994, an ex-con named Bernie Lee Lawson was concerned that his fellow gang members thought he might be a snitch in a murder case. To prove them wrong, he walked into Metropolitan (DC) Police headquarters, took an elevator to the Cold Case Squad office, and without saying a word, opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon. Special Agents Martinez and Miller were killed, along with MPD Sergeant Henry J. Daly. Special Agent John Kutcha was critically injured but survived.

Each Tribute, developed by a team of professional researchers, script writers, voice actors, and recording engineers, celebrates the life of a fallen hero whose service and sacrifice are honored at the Memorial in Washington, DC. The Memorial Fund hosts Recorded Memorial Tribute presentations in cities across the country, where supporters, family, friends, and colleagues gather to view Tributes for fallen officers.

Sponsored by the American Maritime Officers (AMO) and American Maritime Officers Service (AMOS), this Tribute event will be held in the Americas Room of the Pew Charitable Trusts Building, with the presentation beginning at 6:30 pm and light refreshments served at 7:30 pm.

Who: Craig W. Floyd, Chairman & CEO

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Chief Cathy Lanier

Metropolitan (DC) Police Department Thomas Bethel, National President

American Maritime Officers (AMO) What: Recorded Memorial Tribute Presentation Event Where: Americas Room of the Pew Charitable Trusts Building

901 E St NW, Washington, DC When: January 27, 2014

Presentation at 6:30 pm, light refreshments at 7:30 pm

“The Recorded Memorial Tribute Program provides a special way for survivors of fallen officers, business leaders, sponsors, friends, and supporters of the law enforcement community to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Memorial Fund Chairman & CEO Craig W. Floyd. “In fact, it encapsulates a well-known quote inscribed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, It is not how these officers died that made them heroes, it is how they lived.”

Learn more about the Memorial Fund’s Recorded Memorial Tribute Program, www.lawmemorial.org/officers/recorded-memorial-tribute/.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and promoting officer safety. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 19,981 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibitions, historical artifacts and extensive educational programming. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.

About the American Maritime Officers & American Maritime Officers Service

American Maritime Officers is the largest union of merchant marine officers in the U.S. AMO officers work aboard U.S.-flagged merchant and military sealift vessels, and AMO holds a unique presence in the international energy transportation trades. The Washington-based American Maritime Officers Service is a business association of U.S.-flagged merchant vessel operators serving international trade, deep-sea and coastal domestic markets, the Great Lakes and inland waterways. Participating companies also provide strategic sealift and other military support services under Military Sealift Command and Maritime Administration charter. For more information, visit www.amo-union.org.