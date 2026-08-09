NYPD drones monitoring beaches for sharks

By Nicolette Cavallaro

Staten Island Advance, N.Y.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City beachgoers will have extra eyes in the sky this summer, with the New York Police Department launching aerial drone patrols along city beaches to monitor for sharks as sightings surge.

Officers from the NYPD’s Technical Assistance Response Unit are now operating the drones alongside lifeguards, providing an aerial view to identify sharks before they approach swimmers. When a shark is spotted, drone operators immediately alert lifeguards, who clear people from the water as a precaution.

In a social media post earlier this week, the department showcased how the drones work.

“We’re going to need a bigger drone. It’s Shark Week, and we’re reminding New Yorkers that we’re looking out for you in the air, on land, and at sea,” the caption read. “NYPD drones are deployed at city beaches for shark sightings and to ensure the safety of beachgoers.”

Between July 1 and July 5, 16 sharks were spotted off Rockaway Beach , many of which were found with NYPD drones, according to ABC 7.

The specialized unit uses drones for multiple public safety operations beyond shark monitoring, including rescuing swimmers in distress, assisting in search-and-rescue missions, and monitoring crowded beaches.

Shark attacks in New York waters remain rare, but recent years have shown a temporary spike in non-fatal shark encounters along Long Island and New York City waters.

The drone program allows officials to prioritize beachgoer safety while permitting sharks to remain in their natural habitat.

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