Walmart brings the heat with its largest deals event ever

BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 24, 2024 — Walmart is announcing its largest savings event ever: “Walmart Deals.” Starting Monday, July 8 at 5 p.m. ET through Thursday, July 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET, customers can shop thousands of deals on popular items from electronics, home, toys, travel and more – including must-have items heading into the back-to-school season. Walmart+ members will have early access to shop the hottest deals of the season beginning at noon ET – five hours before anyone else.

All customers can shop “Walmart Deals” on Walmart.com and the Walmart app beginning at 5 p.m. ET on July 8, making it easier than ever to save money while discovering new items for summer with hyper-personalized content and a curated experience that makes the shopping fast and fun.

Here’s a sneak peek of some of the can’t miss deals from Walmart’s premier summer deals event:



To help parents, teachers and students kick off their school and college shopping early this year, Walmart will also be offering incredible discounts on select back-to-school supplies, fashion and uniforms, making it easy to prep and save on essentials well before the first day of school:

When customers shop at Walmart, they can take advantage of our full suite of pickup and delivery options – from in-store pickup to early morning delivery, late-night express delivery and next- and two-day shipping. Customers have flexibility and control as they shop during the event this summer to get what they need when they need it. And with a recently reimagined site experience, customers can find what they’re looking for while discovering new items.

The event follows Walmart+ Week, which wrapped June 23, where members enjoyed enhanced benefits like increased fuel savings and Walmart Cash on travel bookings through Walmart+ Travel.

To preview the deals coming soon, visit: Walmart.com or the Walmart app.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

