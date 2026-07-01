Photo of the Week: A father’s craftsmanship honors the badge his son wears

As communities across the country prepare to celebrate Independence Day and America’s 250th anniversary, one patrol vehicle in Boone County, Illinois, tells a story that extends far beyond its patriotic graphics.

When the Boone County Sheriff’s Office set out to commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary with a custom patrol SUV, it turned to someone who has helped define the look of the community’s emergency vehicles for nearly half a century.

Jeff Spradling, owner of Jeff’s Lettering, has been hand-lettering patrol cars, fire apparatus and local business signs throughout Boone County and the surrounding area since 1980. This project, however, carried special meaning. His son has served as a deputy with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office since 2022 after previously volunteering with the local fire department.

Tasked with incorporating the USA 250 theme into the sheriff’s office’s existing graphics, Jeff carefully engineered the patriotic flag design to flow seamlessly around the agency’s standard markings while allowing the commemorative elements to be removed in the future without replacing the entire lettering package.

The project was also a gift to the community. Jeff and his wife absorbed the additional design and production time, charging the county only the cost of a standard lettering job as a show of appreciation for the community they have served for decades.

Now in active patrol service and appearing at community celebrations, the vehicle is more than a tribute to America’s 250th anniversary. It reflects the pride, craftsmanship and quiet contributions of the people who support law enforcement behind the scenes.

The commemorative graphics will eventually come off, but the story behind them will endure. Behind every badge are family members, local businesses and community supporters whose contributions often go unnoticed. In Boone County, one craftsman has been helping tell that story for nearly 46 years.

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