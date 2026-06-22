NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Police Academy

Mo. campus police chief charged, accused of giving test answers to LE academy students

Dr. Richard Flotron was charged with two counts of forgery and terminated from his position as Southeast Missouri State University Campus Police chief

June 22, 2026 11:48 AM • 
Joanna Putman

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — A campus police chief has been charged after allegedly giving answers and submitting tests on behalf of police academy students, KRCU reported.

Dr. Richard Flotron was terminated from his position as Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) Campus Police chief following an investigation into the allegations, according to KRCU. He has been charged with two felony counts of forgery and two misdemeanor counts of unauthorized use of testing materials.

According to a probable cause statement, Flotron claimed that there was a delay in the exam on the day of the December 2025 test because it was administered through the state’s POST board and some students had difficulties getting the necessary credentials. He also stated that students were instructed to bring their laptops to him before they submitted the test so that their scores could be recorded.

During his interview with investigators, Flotron stated that he did not manually change students’ answers, provide answers or give hints. He stated that he probably submitted a test for a student who was too scared to submit it themself.

According to the statement, some students allegedly spent up to 22 minutes with Flotron while submitting their exams. Flotron denied giving any answers or hints to the students but “could not give a good answer on why cadets were with him for an extended period of time or why he had control of their laptops,” the investigating officer wrote.

A student interviewed in the investigation stated that while Flotron had her laptop, she saw him change two answers before submitting the test for her. Another student alleged that Flotron commented on one of her answers that he “wouldn’t pick that one.”

Captain Jason Morgan has been serving as the interim University Chief of Police since April 30, KCRU reported.

Trending
Track Meet Student Killed
Body Camera
BWC video shows arrest of 19-year-old convicted of murdering athletic rival at track meet
Karmelo Anthony, 19, was convicted of murder in the death of Austin Metcalf, 17, and sentenced to 35 years in prison after a jury rejected his claims of self-defense
June 22, 2026 10:00 AM
Screenshot 2026-06-22 112544.png
Body Camera
BWC shows fatal OIS of dog who approached LAPD officer during wellness check
Two LAPD officers responded to the scene after reports of screaming; a large Saint Bernard doodle exited the home and ran toward an officer, who then fired shots
June 22, 2026 11:28 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
hqdefault.jpg
Corrections
Okla. sheriff files lawsuit over inmate transport responsibility
The lawsuit argues the Jail Trust, not the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, is responsible for transporting inmates to court
June 21, 2026 07:00 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
Screenshot 2026-06-16 140322.png
FBI
1,400 train at new Ala. FBI complex built as real-world town
The Kinetic Cyber Range has hotel rooms, fully furnished houses, a power company, a hospital, a gas station, a courthouse, a hotel, a data center and an arcade
June 21, 2026 08:00 AM
Company News
Auror
Retail Crimes Software
Texas Soars Past National Average for Organized Retail Crime
Top 10% of Texas offenders responsible for vast majority of thefts in the Lone Star State
June 17, 2026 01:38 PM

Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs Police Academy
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com