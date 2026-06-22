Mo. campus police chief charged, accused of giving test answers to LE academy students

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — A campus police chief has been charged after allegedly giving answers and submitting tests on behalf of police academy students, KRCU reported.

Dr. Richard Flotron was terminated from his position as Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) Campus Police chief following an investigation into the allegations, according to KRCU. He has been charged with two felony counts of forgery and two misdemeanor counts of unauthorized use of testing materials.

According to a probable cause statement, Flotron claimed that there was a delay in the exam on the day of the December 2025 test because it was administered through the state’s POST board and some students had difficulties getting the necessary credentials. He also stated that students were instructed to bring their laptops to him before they submitted the test so that their scores could be recorded.

During his interview with investigators, Flotron stated that he did not manually change students’ answers, provide answers or give hints. He stated that he probably submitted a test for a student who was too scared to submit it themself.

According to the statement, some students allegedly spent up to 22 minutes with Flotron while submitting their exams. Flotron denied giving any answers or hints to the students but “could not give a good answer on why cadets were with him for an extended period of time or why he had control of their laptops,” the investigating officer wrote.

A student interviewed in the investigation stated that while Flotron had her laptop, she saw him change two answers before submitting the test for her. Another student alleged that Flotron commented on one of her answers that he “wouldn’t pick that one.”

Captain Jason Morgan has been serving as the interim University Chief of Police since April 30, KCRU reported.