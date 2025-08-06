REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Bill would allocate $100M per year for police recruitment, training for next 5 years

The Pathways to Policing Act would authorize $50M per year for state and local police hiring grants, and another $50M annually for a DOJ-led nationwide recruitment campaign

August 06, 2025 10:51 AM • 
Joanna Putman

WAYZATA, Minn. — A new bipartisan bill aims to address police staffing shortages nationwide by increasing federal funding for recruitment and training programs, CBS News reported.

The “Pathways to Policing Act” (H.R. 3408), introduced by U.S. Rep. Kelly Morrison (D-Minn.) with support from Republican Rep. Brad Finstad (R-Minn.), would authorize $100 million annually from 2026 through 2030 to strengthen law enforcement hiring efforts. The proposal includes two distinct components:

  • Provide $50 million in competitive grants — administered by the U.S. DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Office — to local, state and tribal law enforcement for recruitment campaigns and training programs.
  • $50 million annually for a nationwide law enforcement marketing and recruitment campaign led by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Both the DOJ-led campaign and agency grant funding would focus on attracting individuals from unconventional educational or professional backgrounds, expanding the pool of potential applicants.

At a press event on Aug. 4 to advocate for the bill, Morrison said unfilled positions put communities and officers at risk.

“When we let these staffing shortages go unaddressed, we risk the safety of our communities and we also risk the safety of our officers,” Morrison said at a news conference.

Nationwide, police departments are operating with an average staffing deficit of nearly 10%. More than half have reported cutting services as a result, according to recent law enforcement surveys.

The legislation is modeled after a local initiative that helped the Bloomington Police Department add nearly 20 officers.

Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt, who said her agency is currently at its largest staffing level ever, emphasized the need for modernized recruitment strategies.

“We simply can’t continue to recruit the way we did 20, 30 years ago,” Witt said. “We’re looking for nontraditional ways to bring people into this field, and the Pathways program is a way we can do that.”

Grant funding could support part-time, uniformed roles and cover training costs, compensation or benefits for individuals entering the profession.

The bill, which was introduced in the House in May, is currently in committee and awaiting further consideration.

