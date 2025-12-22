Beyond firearms: SHOT Show tools for tactical and operational policing

While many people still think of SHOT Show as “the firearms show,” the acronym actually stands for Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade. For law enforcement, that distinction matters. Some of the most mission-impacting tools on the floor have nothing to do with firearms at all.

If you take the road less traveled at SHOT Show 2026, you’ll find equipment designed to solve real operational problems — de-escalation, distraction, visibility, protection and communications. These are tools built for high-risk environments where seconds, clarity and reliability matter most. The products highlighted here were observed at SHOT Show 2025 and are expected to remain relevant or available heading into SHOT Show 2026.

Blinded by the light: Military-grade de-escalation tool

The made-in-USA Cerberus disrupter de-escalation tool from Civilian Warfighter is derived from work done for the US government’s joint non-lethal weapons program. At its simplest, it is an LED-driven system that causes disorientation but not permanent damage when aimed at a threat within about 19 meters. It is a commercial-grade product not subject to export restrictions and can be packed in carry-on luggage.

Priced at $649 (LE and quantity discounts available), the light module comes with a Picatinny rail adaptor and a back-to-back rail for mounting to the optional standalone handle. The handle and universal RH and LH holsters for handguns with or without silencers are available for purchase alone or in kits. Because of its high current draw, it is driven by rechargeable CR123 batteries which have a higher mAh capacity than disposables. It runs for 45 minutes in dazzler mode and 15 minutes in search mode.

Products in development include the Vision Blade, a Cerberus disrupter built into a lightbar for mounting on riot and ballistic shields, UAVs, and vehicles. Mounted over entry doors, it can be used to harden buildings. Civilian Warfighter will be in Booth 42551 at SHOT Show 2026.

L-R top to bottom: Mounted on pistol; compatible holster; mounted on pistol with silencer; compatible holster; Picatinny adaptor; Cerberus from front; Cerberus holster; Cerberus mounted on the included grip. Ron LaPedis

Electronic flashbang

Designed to distract and divert suspects’ attention during elevated risk police operations, Noise Flash Diversionary Devices (NFDDs), also known as flashbangs, have been a mainstay with tactical teams since the early 1990s. Flashbangs can save lives but can also jeopardize officer safety if not used properly. This 2017 Police1 article still has some good pointers.

Law enforcement agencies train force-on-force with blowback firearms or simulated ammunition but still deploy real flashbangs in shoot houses or during live training. Nextorch supplied me with its ND30 distraction device, which delivers professional-grade distraction capabilities without the regulatory constraints or injury risks associated with traditional flashbangs.

The reusable ND30 can be used for both training and live operations and gives operators control of the 11,000 lumen/130dB device through four delay times (0.5s, 1s, 1.5s, 3s) and four light and sound deployment modes: single, double, 9x intermittent and 12 seconds continuous.

This compact system has proven effective in real-world scenarios where pyrotechnic-driven distraction devices aren’t practical or authorized. For additional safety, there is an arm/disarm button on the side that requires the pin or a mobile phone SIM removal tool to access.

The aerospace aluminum construction and IPX7 water resistance ensure performance in demanding environments, while the 70-meter effective range maintains a safe standoff distance during deployment. To ensure operators recover the unit after use, it emits a sound and light reminder every 10 seconds if the pull ring and handle are not returned to their original position.

The Nextorch ND30 electronic flashbang is available in civilian (ND30B) and LE (ND30) versions. The mode and delay are configurable on the fly. The pull ring and handle work just like pyro-based units. Since they can get lost, two spares are included, with more available in an accessory kit. Ron LaPedis

Below you can see the Nextorch ND30 in action, tossed into my home media center. I wouldn’t even think of using a real pyro unit here.

Nextorch will be in booth 40716 at SHOT Show 2026.

Seeing in the dark

There are two main types of night vision: image intensification and thermal. The first magnifies the amount of received photons, often using a vacuum-tube or solid-state image intensifier. The light spectrum the device is sensitive to can be in the human vision or infrared range. The main user of image intensifiers is the military.

In contrast, thermal imaging detects the temperature difference between background and foreground objects and does not need a source of illumination. Thermal imagers are widely used by law enforcement, firefighters, hunters, and inspectors and service departments in many industries.

FLIR was showing off its Scout Pro thermal imager, a back to the drawing board design that is steeped in the company’s 47-year thermal imaging systems heritage. Designed specifically for LE, unnecessary bells and whistles have been removed, creating a system that is spare yet complete. Five buttons control power, digital zoom/menu navigation, menu selection, and video/still image capture.

It is easy to hold, durable (2-meter drop), has a tripod mount, and the minimized menu system is flat, allowing for fast mode selection. Because the menu is removed from the center of the image, changes can be made without taking your eyes off the target. A car cradle/charger is available as an option and firmware can be updated from the app.

Video can be streamed up to 20 meters to an iPhone app or downloaded after the fact. Android compatibility is coming soon. As long as your stay within wireless distance, it can be mounted on a drone or robot and controlled remotely from the app. In more sensitive investigations, all electrical emanations can be disabled to prevent detection.

The four image palettes are simple:



White Hot displays warmer objects in white and cooler objects in black.

Black Hot is the inverted version of white hot and displays warmer objects in black and cooler objects in white.

Sepia applies a warm, golden hue to the white hot palette for reduced eye and mental fatigue and is designed for covert operations with lower light output at the eyepiece.

Heat was designed for one purpose — quickly detecting body heat by highlighting the warmest 10% of a scene in red.

List price is $2,295, with quantity discounts available. FLIR will be in booth 20070 at SHOT Show 2026.

L-R top to bottom: Image capture showing the four palettes; kit components; palette selection menu; zoom control shown across the bottom. Palette images courtesy FLIR. Ron LaPedis

NIJ IIIA+ ballistic helmet

In this SHOT Show 2025 article, I covered the Busch PROtective AMP-1X ballistic helmet, which included glamour shots of just-manufactured units. At SHOT Show, I was able to take some photos of Busch PROtective helmets that passed NIJ IIIA+ and 2024 DEA-FBI Ballistic Helmet Protocol testing along with a “Brand X” helmet. Check them out and let me know which headcover you want to trust your noggin to.

Note the photo showing that — like the AMP-1X — the AMP-1TP is not a “one hit wonder,” as it takes multiple hits and still keeps the wearer protected. Busch PROtective will be in booths 20227 and 20619. Busch PROtective will be in booths 20227 and 20619 at SHOT Show 2026.

L to R: Clay skull shot with a .357 Magnum wearing a Busch PROtective AMP-1 TP (green pin) compared to a Brand X helmet (red pin); AMP-1 TP remaining viable after a 50-round box of NATO 9 mm 124-grain FMJ at 1,225 fps. Ron LaPedis

Comms

Communications equipment is one of the least discussed but most critical tools in tactical operations. SWAT teams often require microphone-equipped headsets mounted to ballistic helmets with push-to-talk switches mounted on vests.

Many SWAT team members are given latitude to choose a headset that fits their face and ear shape, but multiple headsets in the unit can make it difficult for the radio shop to ensure a stable connection from headset to radio.

Disco32 has the solution, with their made-in-USA Constant Able PTT. While radio-specific, the plug and play device automatically detects and configures to a headset’s wiring convention and is compatible with Peltor COMTAC 2-8, XPI models, Ops-Core AMPs, TCI, Safariland, Sordin, various aviation headsets, and more.

The ergonomic push-to-talk button is designed for glove-friendly operation, with an integrated mic button shroud to prevent accidental activation and a tactile click for precise control under stress. Built for rapid deployment and adaptability, it allows users to upgrade or modify their gear as mission requirements evolve — without limitations.

Conclusion

While firearms often dominate attention at SHOT Show, many of the most meaningful advances for law enforcement focus on visibility, communication, protection and controlled de-escalation. The tools highlighted here reflect how thoughtful design and proper training can expand operational capability and support safer outcomes in high-risk environments.