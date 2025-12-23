Beyond firearms: SHOT Show tools that solve everyday officer problems

Not every piece of valuable law enforcement gear is tied to a high-risk warrant or tactical callout. Some of the most meaningful improvements come from equipment that makes daily work safer, more comfortable or more efficient — on duty, off duty and during training.

From hands-free boots and discreet armor to holsters, ammunition and training tools, SHOT Show offers a wide range of products aimed at solving practical problems officers face every day. Below are several tools that may not grab headlines but can have an outsized impact on how officers work and prepare. The products highlighted here were observed at SHOT Show 2025 and are expected to remain relevant or available heading into SHOT Show 2026.

Hands-free boots

Original Footwear is well-known to SHOT attendees for their one-a-day patch series. Many folks grab a patch and keep going, without checking out their Philippines-made Alpha Freedom hands-free boots. These boots, manufactured from leather and man-made materials, have a patented heel cage for hands-free on and off. You don’t need a shoehorn nor a bootjack. Just put your foot into the boot and push forward and down to put them on and use one foot to hold the heel down as you pull your other foot out to remove them.

Non-safety versions are available in 3” oxford, 6” mid-cut, and 8” in black and coyote. Safety toes are available in black. An 8” waterproof boot should be released in early 2026. Made in America FAR Rule product is also available by contacting them directly. Original Footwear will be in booths 20143 and 20149.

Below, Terry Vanwuffen of Original Footwear demonstrates the company’s hands-free boots.

Subtle ballistic protection

By now, every officer knows how important armor is to wear when on duty. But there are multiple stories of officers ambushed when off duty. Premier Body Armor has one solution to this with its Everyday Armor T-shirt. This 2.5 lb. (2 lb. for smaller sizes) breathable, moisture-wicking shirt comes with two removable USA-made panels manufactured in house. Premier worked with a leading surgeon to ensure that the panel protects the cardiac box from trauma, and the carrier’s stretchy material is designed to curve and hold the flexible panels tightly to the wearer’s body.

The Everyday Armor T-shirt’s mission is to be as discreet and as lightweight as possible while protecting vital organs. The panels use the same materials and construction as Premier’s LE ballistic packages, which are certified to NIJ Level IIIa standards. Because the T-shirt does not meet the NIJ soft armor sizing templates in Appendix E, it cannot be certified.

In addition to off-duty, other uses are for executive and house of worship protection. Pricing is $289 with panels and $55 for a spare carrier which is available in black and white in sizes XS-4XL. They also offer a discreet NIJ-certified vest for $799.

Premier also offers backpack panels in dozens of shapes and sizes, many customized to fit backpacks from specific manufacturers, such as Eberlestock’s Fade collection.

Premier doesn’t only make covert products, they also offer multiple lines of on-duty armor and plates, including the weight-saving Fortis III+ Green Tip plate featuring hexagonal Boron/Silicon Carbide tiles on its strike face. The Fortis Level IV plate uses tiled Aluminum Oxide (Al2O3) on the strike face allowing it to survive multiple hits of 30.06 armor-piercing rounds. Both plates are awaiting formal certification while testing is stopped as the NIJ transitions from the 0101.06 standard to the new 0101.07 standard. Visit Premier at SHOT Show 2026 in Booth 61011.

Even this chubby guy can wear the Premier Everyday Armor T-shirt. For these photos I am wearing a size small over my button-down shirt. Check their sizing guide - you want it tight so that it curves the soft armor panels to your body; Premier’s backpack panel designed specifically for an Eberlestock backpack. Ron LaPedis

Holsters

Before we get into holsters, let’s talk about retention levels. There is no government or written industry standard. While multiple manufacturers may market holsters at the same level, you need to verify how they define that level before purchasing.

Some manufacturers, such as Safailand, may use these definitions:



L1: One overt motion releases the firearm which may still be retained by friction;

L2: Two overt motions release the firearm which may still be retained by friction;

L3: Three overt motions release the firearm which may still be retained by friction.

Others, such as Alien Gear, may use these:



L1: Drawing releases the firearm from friction retention;

L2: One overt motion plus drawing against friction release the firearm;

L3: Two overt motions plus drawing against friction release the firearm.

Blade-Tech uses these definitions for its Valor line:



L1: Pulling the button back releases the firearm;

L2: Pushing the button down then pulling it back releases the firearm.

L3: Clearing the button cover, pushing the button down then pulling it back releases the firearm.

New LE-specific level 1, 2, and 3 holsters were introduced by Alien Gear and Blade-Tech. Like Safariland and Blackhawk, both companies support their own robust quick disconnect system (QDS), which allows swapping holsters and belts. QDS are useful to move the same holster across belts and vests, or to move holsters for different firearms between your gear. Adaptors are available if you want to use one manufacturers’ holster with a different one’s QDS.

A key point for the Alien Gear holsters is that the large-light Rapid Force line, designed for EDC, duty and SWAT, lock on the ejection port and not on the light and are some of the fastest duty holsters on the market.

Designed with the expertise of military and law enforcement industry professionals, the made-in-USA Blade-Tech Valor holster will initially be available for popular models from Glock and SIG Sauer, followed shortly by Smith & Wesson, Walther, FN, Staccato and more. They are designed to adapt to any mission, whether your firearm has an open or closed emitter optic, a compensator, weapon-mounted light — or nothing at all. Available in multiple colors, including green, tan, multicam and basketweave, they auto lock on the ejection port and not the light.

An optional endcap, chop guard, TQ mounting plate, and multiple optic shrouds are available. Mid- and drop-holster mounts are available, and the Tek-Mount QDS has micro-clicks that allow small rotations of the firearm to the most appropriate position. Blade-Tech will be in booth 20463.

L-R, T-B: Blade-Tech L2 Valor front and back, showing the Tek-Mount quick disconnect on the back; Valor showing the L3 thumb release; Valor L3 in basketweave and camo. Note the quick disconnect tourniquet holder on the front. Ron LaPedis

Ammunition

My 2025 SHOT Show coverage also called out Sim-X Ammunition. Everyone has heard about hopped-up violent suspects who keep on coming even though you’ve hit them multiple times center of mass. The next step would be a head shot, but that poses a risk of hitting civilians if the officer is not as accurate as they should be.

Derrick Nield, national sales lead, was showing off plaster molds taken from ballistic gelatin (see image below). Note the difference in wound cavities between their 45 ACP 72gr. Defensecore at top, and a widely used 45 ACP 230gr lead core hollow point below it. Sim-X ammo should stop any attacker in their tracks through the severe trauma it inflicts. Sim-X will be in booth 43348.

Permanent wound cavities comparing Sim-X Defensecore and traditional hollow point ammunition. Photo/Ron LaPedis

Revolver snap caps

zeta6 makes innovative speedloaders from polyurethane rubber. There are two styles, linear and circular. While the linear strips take a bit longer for a reload, they drop into your pocket without printing. The photo below shows their one-piece SafeSnap dry fire training disc which is available for S&W J and K frame revolvers and the Ruger LCR.

At under $10, they are much cheaper than buying a handful of snap caps. The only function you lose is practicing reloads with or without speed loaders, which you can use dummies for.

Photo/Ron LaPedis

Conclusion

Today’s law enforcement officer — patrol, command, SWAT, detective or undercover — has access to a wide range of tools beyond firearms. Thoughtful selection, implementation and training help ensure these tools support safer, more effective work and help officers return home at the end of each shift.