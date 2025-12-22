SHOT Show: What law enforcement officers should know before attending

SHOT Show is a four-day, premier firearms and law enforcement equipment trade show held annually in January in Las Vegas. For first-timers arriving with the expectation of attending the world’s largest gun show, there may be some initial disappointment. None of the firearms or weapons displayed are available for immediate sale. SHOT Show is a trade-only event designed for manufacturers and vendors to showcase their products.

Unless you are your department’s purchasing agent, you are unlikely to leave with much more than drinks, meals and a hotel bill. That new pistol you were admiring on the show floor will have to wait until you get home. However, many exhibitors do offer SHOT Show discounts for online purchases. Of course, there is no shortage of free SHOT Show swag, including pens, badge lanyards, bags and patches. Don’t worry about bringing an extra bag, as you will likely pick one up along the way. There is also a SHOT Show store where attendees can purchase branded merchandise such as hats, shirts and hoodies.

Crowds, scale and what to expect

If you have never attended SHOT Show, be prepared. The sheer size of the venue and the volume of people can be overwhelming. Las Vegas is busy on its own, and SHOT Show brings tens of thousands of additional attendees into the city during the same week. It is not unusual for other major conventions to be happening at the same time, which adds to congestion both inside and outside the venue.

There is a reason the show spans several days. It can take the entire week to see everything, and even then, you are bound to miss something. Downloading the SHOT Show app is a must. It allows you to track your agenda, locate specific vendors and navigate the venue using interactive maps. Plan on spending full days on the show floor, typically starting around 8:30 a.m. and wrapping up by late afternoon.

There are restaurants inside the host hotels and nearby, but food vendors are also available throughout the venue. Expect stadium-style pricing for stadium-style food. In addition to the exhibits, attendees will find live talk shows, podcasts and media broadcasts streaming from the show floor throughout the day.

More than 54,000 professionals in the shooting, hunting, outdoor and law enforcement industry attended SHOT Show in 2025. Photo/NSSF/SHOT Show

Getting around Las Vegas

Navigating Las Vegas is not difficult, but it can be time-consuming. If you are not staying at or near the venue, expect a fair amount of walking. The Las Vegas Strip is generally safe, with a visible police presence throughout the area. Crossing Las Vegas Boulevard can be tricky, even at marked crosswalks, so pedestrian bridges are the safest option, even if they require a bit of extra walking.

For those looking to save their feet, the monorail runs along the back side of the Strip and connects several major hotels with the convention area. It is a convenient option that can save time and reduce wear and tear during a long week on the show floor.

More than firearms

Despite the name, SHOT Show is about far more than firearms. While nearly every major firearm and ammunition manufacturer is represented, exhibitors also include companies specializing in uniforms, duty gear, textiles, electronics, software, hardware, manufacturing, hunting, outdoor equipment and survival gear. Thousands of exhibitors showcase products from both the U.S. and abroad allow attendees to see emerging trends across multiple industries in one place.

With so many people in attendance, networking is inevitable. It is common to run into colleagues, old friends and professional contacts from across the country. For many attendees, those informal conversations and connections are just as valuable as what happens inside the exhibit halls.

The SHOT Show boasts 13.9 miles of aisles — a distance more than half a marathon. Photo/NSSF/SHOT Show

Law enforcement gear, training and education

Law enforcement-related exhibits occupy a significant portion of the show floor. Everything from uniforms and duty belts to armored vehicles, ballistic protection and emerging technologies is on display. For agencies evaluating equipment or looking to stay current on industry trends, SHOT Show provides an opportunity to see and compare options side by side.

In addition to equipment, SHOT Show offers a wide range of law enforcement-focused education and training sessions running throughout the week. These sessions address topics such as officer safety, protection measures, critical thinking, tactical execution, leadership and management. Presenters include experienced law enforcement professionals, military leaders, trainers and subject matter experts, along with representatives from federal agencies and training organizations.

Additional sessions cover areas such as night-fire training, range operations and ways agencies can streamline firearms licensing and compliance processes. Attendees also have opportunities to explore new weapon systems, test firearms simulators, evaluate optics and knives, examine duty gear and protective equipment and learn about advances in manufacturing and technology, including laser and 3D printing.

After the show floor closes each day, many vendors host informal networking events, including receptions and social gatherings both at the venue and throughout the city. Las Vegas also offers world-renowned dining and entertainment options, giving attendees plenty of opportunities to continue conversations outside the convention halls.

Why SHOT Show belongs on your list

For anyone in law enforcement or anyone with a professional interest in firearms and public safety equipment, SHOT Show is worth experiencing at least once. While it is not a place to shop in the traditional sense, the scale of the event, the access to manufacturers and the opportunity to see industry trends firsthand make it a valuable experience.

SHOT Show is held annually in January, and planning for future shows begins well in advance. Active law enforcement officers, agency staff and purchasing agents are typically required to provide a justification letter from their agency as part of the registration process. Attendance costs vary and do not include travel or per diem expenses, so early planning is essential.

Even if you are not in a position to make purchasing decisions, the insight gained from attending SHOT Show can be useful when evaluating equipment, training needs and emerging trends back home.