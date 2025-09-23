Cut through the grant jargon

Looking to navigate the complexities of grants funding? Lexipol is your go-to resource for state-specific, fully developed grants services that can help fund your needs. Find out more about our grants services here .

Public safety organizations and government agencies rely on grants to fund critical projects, from upgrading technology to purchasing apparatus, growing training programs and expanding community resources. But navigating the grant process often means working through a maze of specialized language and acronyms.

Understanding these terms is more than a formality — it ensures applications are accurate, compliant and competitive. Misinterpreting key terms such as “matching funds,” “subrecipient,” or “uniform guidance” can lead to delays, compliance issues or even lost funding opportunities.

The grant terminology guide provides clear definitions of the most common acronyms, roles and program names you’re likely to encounter. It covers everything from federal agencies like FEMA and DOJ, to program-specific terms like SAFER and VOCA. Having these references at hand helps agencies communicate more effectively with funders, reduce errors and strengthen their grant applications.

Whether you’re new to grants or managing multiple awards, a solid grasp of the language is an important step toward securing and successfully managing funding for your organization.

