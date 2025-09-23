“We won the grant! — Now what?”

Looking to navigate the complexities of grants funding? Lexipol is your go-to resource for state-specific, fully developed grants services that can help fund your needs. Find out more about our grants services here .

Everyone is always thrilled when they are notified that they received grant funding. You worked hard on your proposal and hoped for the best. The post-award period can be both an opportunity and a challenge. It demands diligence, strategic planning, compliance and an ongoing commitment to communication and documentation with the team that you relied on to gather the information needed to write a successful grant proposal.

[Fill out the form on this page to download the Post-Award Management Grant Guide]

This is the grant management phase of the project when the team members need to remain engaged, communicate and keep the project moving to completion.

This article provides practical advice and best practices to help grant recipients not only meet funder requirements but also achieve the greatest possible impact with their grant funding.

Establish a team

After receiving the award letter, gather all team members needed for the project, including those responsible for key tasks, including:



Procurement

Data management

Reporting (financial and performance)

Grant closeout

The folks that may be needed the most are the least experienced in the world of grants, which can be intimidating and nerve-racking for some. Provide as much information as possible about expectations of their involvement in the process. This will avoid miscommunication and encourage collaboration for the best final product.

Key objectives of post-award management

The crucial post-award phase encompasses a wide array of activities, including:



Financial oversight

Project implementation

Reporting

Compliance checks

Closeout

Effective post-award management ensures that the project fulfills its objectives, complies with funder regulations, and maintains transparency and accountability.

Key objectives include:



Ensuring compliance. Adhering to the terms and conditions set by the sponsor

Adhering to the terms and conditions set by the sponsor Financial stewardship. Managing the budget, expenditures and financial reporting.

Managing the budget, expenditures and financial reporting. Project implementation. Executing the project as proposed, with timely adjustments as needed

Executing the project as proposed, with timely adjustments as needed Timely reporting. Submitting required technical and financial reports to funders

Submitting required technical and financial reports to funders Sustainability and closeout. Planning for project continuation or proper closure when the grant ends

Fill out the form on this page to download the post-award management comprehensive guide to manage your grants for optimal success.