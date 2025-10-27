Lexipol launches Grants 2.0: A unified platform for grant discovery, writing and management
The upgrade streamlines how police, EMS, fire and local government agencies find, apply for and manage grants
Lexipol has officially launched Grants 2.0, a comprehensive upgrade to its grant services platform, bringing together three powerful tools — GrantFinder, GrantWriter and GrantManager — under a single, unified brand.
This transformation marks a significant milestone in Lexipol’s mission to simplify and streamline the grant process for public safety and local government agencies.
Introduction: A full-spectrum grant solution
Grants 2.0 is designed to support agencies at every stage of the grant lifecycle:
- GrantFinder helps users discover and track thousands of funding opportunities with smart filters, alerts and collaborative access.
- GrantWriter connects agencies with expert consultants who craft competitive applications tailored to their needs.
- GrantManager provides post-award support, ensuring compliance, reporting and financial tracking are handled with precision.
Together, these tools offer a seamless experience—from identifying the right grant to managing it after the award—making Grants 2.0 a game-changer for agencies seeking funding in a complex and competitive environment.
GrantFinder: Discover funding with precision
At the heart of Grants 2.0 is GrantFinder, a real-time, online database that tracks over 15,000 federal, state and private grant programs. Designed specifically for public safety and local government professionals, GrantFinder offers:
- Smart filters and custom alerts tailored to agency needs
- Collaborative access for up to five users
- Expert articles, guides and a self-service knowledgebase
- Personalized content delivery
With GrantFinder, agencies can quickly locate relevant funding opportunities and stay ahead in a competitive grant landscape.
GrantWriter: Expert support for competitive applications
GrantWriter provides hands-on support from experienced grant professionals who craft high-quality applications tailored to each agency’s unique needs. The service includes:
- Eligibility for two to three written grant applications per year
- Full assembly of application elements
- Strategic planning sessions and unlimited consulting
- Dedicated account management and expert review
GrantWriter is ideal for agencies that lack in-house grant expertise or need help navigating complex application requirements.
GrantManager: End-to-end grant lifecycle management
GrantManager extends support beyond the application phase, offering post-award services that ensure compliance and continued funding success. Features include:
- GrantFinder access and tailored alerts
- Expert grant writing and consultation
- Post-award management for reporting, compliance and financial tracking
- A dedicated point of contact for personalized guidance
GrantManager is designed for agencies seeking a full-service solution—from discovery to post-award oversight.
Technology that powers progress
We’ve upgraded our technology to deliver a faster, smarter and more seamless grant experience. These enhancements mean:
- Clean user interface
- Timely email alerts to keep you informed
- Easy online options for subscriptions and purchases
This modern foundation ensures our grant services are ready to support your success well into the future.
Police1 is using generative AI to create some content that is edited and fact-checked by our editors.