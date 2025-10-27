Lexipol launches Grants 2.0: A unified platform for grant discovery, writing and management

Lexipol has officially launched Grants 2.0, a comprehensive upgrade to its grant services platform, bringing together three powerful tools — GrantFinder, GrantWriter and GrantManager — under a single, unified brand.

This transformation marks a significant milestone in Lexipol’s mission to simplify and streamline the grant process for public safety and local government agencies.

Introduction: A full-spectrum grant solution

Grants 2.0 is designed to support agencies at every stage of the grant lifecycle:



GrantFinder helps users discover and track thousands of funding opportunities with smart filters, alerts and collaborative access.

GrantWriter connects agencies with expert consultants who craft competitive applications tailored to their needs.

GrantManager provides post-award support, ensuring compliance, reporting and financial tracking are handled with precision.

Together, these tools offer a seamless experience—from identifying the right grant to managing it after the award—making Grants 2.0 a game-changer for agencies seeking funding in a complex and competitive environment.

GrantFinder: Discover funding with precision

At the heart of Grants 2.0 is GrantFinder, a real-time, online database that tracks over 15,000 federal, state and private grant programs. Designed specifically for public safety and local government professionals, GrantFinder offers:



Smart filters and custom alerts tailored to agency needs

Collaborative access for up to five users

Expert articles, guides and a self-service knowledgebase

Personalized content delivery

With GrantFinder, agencies can quickly locate relevant funding opportunities and stay ahead in a competitive grant landscape.

GrantWriter: Expert support for competitive applications

GrantWriter provides hands-on support from experienced grant professionals who craft high-quality applications tailored to each agency’s unique needs. The service includes:



Eligibility for two to three written grant applications per year

Full assembly of application elements

Strategic planning sessions and unlimited consulting

Dedicated account management and expert review

GrantWriter is ideal for agencies that lack in-house grant expertise or need help navigating complex application requirements.

GrantManager: End-to-end grant lifecycle management

GrantManager extends support beyond the application phase, offering post-award services that ensure compliance and continued funding success. Features include:



GrantFinder access and tailored alerts

Expert grant writing and consultation

Post-award management for reporting, compliance and financial tracking

A dedicated point of contact for personalized guidance

GrantManager is designed for agencies seeking a full-service solution—from discovery to post-award oversight.

Technology that powers progress

We’ve upgraded our technology to deliver a faster, smarter and more seamless grant experience. These enhancements mean:



Clean user interface

Timely email alerts to keep you informed

Easy online options for subscriptions and purchases

This modern foundation ensures our grant services are ready to support your success well into the future.

Police1 is using generative AI to create some content that is edited and fact-checked by our editors.