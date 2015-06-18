11 keys to developing a grant project

When you need new approaches to your crime, expanded strategies, or any other tool or technology which needs to be supplemented by a grant, you need to begin that plan before you try to create an application for funding. The best practices below will help to assure that you have completed the planning for a fundable, justifiable, measureable, and successful grant project.

1. You must start from scratch. A competitive, fundable grant application does not begin when you find a grant application or funding notice. The funding may be of interest to your department or agency but the grant project must already be planned well in advance. Grant funding requires serious and careful strategic planning. It must fit into your “larger plan” for your police department. It must also align with the strategic plans of your state and align with the current priorities of the funding source.

2. Begin with a plan: Your department or agency must have a strategic plan. Without a sound plan you have no way to know where you are going, what you need, and what is missing to accomplish the mission and purpose of the department. You have no way to understand the policing needs of your community. You would have no way to understand what policing strategies, personnel, tools and technology you need to address the policing needs of your community.

It is essential that you do your homework first before you enter the funding world.

3. Grab a partner: For each strategy you address in your strategic plan, you need to assess what partners, programs and projects already exist within your community which address needs in the target population identified in your policing strategies. Partnering with other law enforcements agencies, social service providers, and educational institutions is critical to the success of your grant project. Funders require that you identify and develop a working relationship around the grant project.

Assure that your partners sign MOUs, interagency agreements, municipal or other documents to ratify and clarify all agreed upon contributions to the projects in terms of financial, personnel, tools, technology, training or other duties related to the project and its outcomes. Clearly define which partner is responsible for any major purchases with grant funding needed to completion of the project. Clearly define and determine deliverables up front prior to application for the grant. Make sure you all understand and agree upon the same vision, mission, goals and outcomes for the project.

4. Do your math: Data is required to justify the budget for the grant project. Gather the data and intel you need to justify your grant project. Research and analyze your crime data carefully. Many grants require that your department’s Part I and II crime be within certain parameters to quality as an applicant. Falling short of the numbers you will not be funded

5. Count your money: Assure that your department has the capacity to accept the funding. Many grants require that you spend your money before you can obtain reimbursement. Assure that your accounting procedures are in order and up-to-date to meet the rigorous demands by the state and federal funders. You must also assure that your department has funds earmarked for any match the funder will require to obtain the grant funding

6. Know your rules: Review and update all policy, procedures and protocols related to each policing strategy within the project have been developed and clarified prior to application

7. Remove barriers: Address any funding barriers such as municipal ordinances, negative community perspectives, political challenges or other issues which would keep you from the implementation and completion of the project.

8. Keep up with the Joneses: Research and understand the current approaches, promising practices and best practices related to the problem you are going to address with the grant project funding. Do a complete search and document the findings.

9. Build a strong project: Develop and design your grant project as a need, not a want. Assure a good, sound design. Know-how your will determine your success in the implementation of the project as well as the outcomes created by the project.

10: Find the best: Determine within your department and your partners which personnel meet the rigorous requirement to manage, implement and measure the progress and outcomes of your project. Capacity for these issues is critical. If you fall short you will need to address the hiring, training and management of any new personnel.

11. Brag about your wins: Assess and gather all information about successful department or agency projects, successful grants and any other fund development projects you have had in the recent past.