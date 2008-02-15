2008 Grants Overview Webcast
2008 promises to provide significant opportunities to access funding for technology projects in a variety of areas, including law enforcement, education, economic development, healthcare, and emergency management. Hear Grants Office CEO Michael Paddock discuss the programs and opportunities that can fund technology solutions for your local needs in 2008. This webcast covers the range of federal agencies that provide funding and an overview of pass-through procedures for a variety of programs.