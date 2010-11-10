2010 Wisconsin VOAD Conference set for December 1-3

Wisconsin Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (WI VOAD) will host its annual training conference at the Wisconsin Military Academy at Ft. McCoy on December 1-3, 2010.

This conference will include a wide variety of plenary and breakout sessions designed to provide local VOAD members, local, state and federal agency staff, community members and volunteers the opportunity to discuss topics including donations management, use of volunteers, providing services to children following a disaster, individual preparedness and long term recovery following a disaster.

The conference is designed to enhance the knowledge and ability of community members to actively participate in disaster preparedness and long term recovery activities by establishing linkages with governmental and non-governmental organizations with those missions and responsibilities.

For more information, download the conference brochure.