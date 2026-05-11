BWC: Texas man calls 911 on himself, stabs bystanders before fatal OIS

RICHARDSON, Texas — Newly released body camera footage shows an officer-involved shooting of a man who called 911 on himself, stabbed several bystanders and approached Richardson Police officers while holding a knife.

The May 6 incident began when a man attended a court hearing and attempted to pick up an impounded firearm at the police department. Several hours later, the suspect called 911 on himself to say that he was going to enter a restaurant and harm diners.

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“I’m going to kill the two people that did me wrong,” the suspect can be heard saying on dispatch audio.

He told the dispatcher to relay to responding officers that they “must kill” him.

“If they don’t, I’m going to kill as many people as I can,” the suspect said.

After the suspect’s 911 calls, dispatchers received multiple calls that people inside the restaurant had been stabbed and that the suspect was at the doorway.

The suspect, holding the knife, can be heard telling the officers to shoot him. Officers repeatedly instructed the man to put the knife down, telling him they didn’t want to hurt him.

As officers arrived, video shows the suspect positioning himself between the officers and the stabbing victims inside the restaurant.

The suspect advanced toward officers with the knife raised. Two officers fired shots, striking him. A third officer shot a less-lethal projectile in an effort to move a knife away from the man.

Officers then began to render medical aid to the suspect and to the victims inside until fire personnel arrived. The suspect was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The four stabbing victims remained hospitalized in the ICU as of May 7. The department stated that multiple of the victims were injured while trying to protect others. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.