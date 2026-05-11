REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Body Camera

BWC: Texas man calls 911 on himself, stabs bystanders before fatal OIS

“If they don’t [kill me], I’m going to kill as many people as I can,” the suspect told dispatchers

May 11, 2026 04:22 PM • 
Joanna Putman

RICHARDSON, Texas — Newly released body camera footage shows an officer-involved shooting of a man who called 911 on himself, stabbed several bystanders and approached Richardson Police officers while holding a knife.

The May 6 incident began when a man attended a court hearing and attempted to pick up an impounded firearm at the police department. Several hours later, the suspect called 911 on himself to say that he was going to enter a restaurant and harm diners.

| DOWNLOAD: The patrol car checklist: A veteran-to-rookie field guide

“I’m going to kill the two people that did me wrong,” the suspect can be heard saying on dispatch audio.

He told the dispatcher to relay to responding officers that they “must kill” him.

“If they don’t, I’m going to kill as many people as I can,” the suspect said.

After the suspect’s 911 calls, dispatchers received multiple calls that people inside the restaurant had been stabbed and that the suspect was at the doorway.

The suspect, holding the knife, can be heard telling the officers to shoot him. Officers repeatedly instructed the man to put the knife down, telling him they didn’t want to hurt him.

As officers arrived, video shows the suspect positioning himself between the officers and the stabbing victims inside the restaurant.

The suspect advanced toward officers with the knife raised. Two officers fired shots, striking him. A third officer shot a less-lethal projectile in an effort to move a knife away from the man.

Officers then began to render medical aid to the suspect and to the victims inside until fire personnel arrived. The suspect was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The four stabbing victims remained hospitalized in the ICU as of May 7. The department stated that multiple of the victims were injured while trying to protect others. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Trending
cannabis_092719_news.jpg
Legal
N.J. court rules that officers previously terminated for using cannabis off duty can be reinstated
The court ruled that the Jersey City officers’ terminations violated state law; the officers had admitted to using legally regulated cannabis off duty
May 11, 2026 11:02 AM
Screenshot 2026-05-11 110406.png
Arrests and Sentencing
BWC: Driver fleeing traffic stop strikes NYPD officer, is arrested after getting stuck at dead end
Officers stopped the vehicle during an early-morning car meetup; after initially stopping for the officers, the suspect fled, striking an officer on his left side
May 11, 2026 10:28 AM
policeweek.png
National Police Week
National Police Week discounts and deals
5.11 Tactical, Huel, LA Police Gear and others are offering discounts during National Police Week
May 10, 2026 07:31 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
NY Premiere of "The Rip"
Entertainment
Miami deputies sue Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, alleging reputation damages from movie inspired by real case
Deputies Jason Smith and Jonathan Santana allege that “The Rip” portrays them in such a way that implies “misconduct, poor judgment, and unethical behavior”
May 11, 2026 10:43 AM
Company News
pr (8).png
Flashlights
Streamlight launches portable scene light III with 10,000-lumen output and a modular design
New waterproof lighting system introduced at FDIC International
May 05, 2026 10:04 AM

Body Camera Bodycam Briefings Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com