4 most-asked questions (and answers) about police grants

Federal grant applications require a lot of work, research, planning and more hard work. Many wonder what happens after you have uploaded and submitted your application.

The fact is there is a process behind the scenes for review approval, acceptance, and a formal notification process. Once approved, you must be prepared to obtain your payments, provide quarterly reporting and manage your grant.

This process must be done as soon as you are notified of approval. Do not delay execution of the contract! Make sure you have downloaded a current copy of the Office of Justice GMS Users Guide.

1. How will you be notified that you are approved for your grant?

The authorized organizational person who submitted the application will receive an email of the approval. Once that has been completed, your department must register one or more Financial Point of Contact (FPOC) which is completed in the Grants Management System (GMS).

For assistance, you can contact the GMS by calling 1.888.549.9901 and select option 3 or send an email to GMS for instructions on registering an FPOC, see the GMS User Guide.

2. How do you accept your grant award?

Once the GMS and FPOPC registration is completed, you may access the award by clicking the ‘Awards’ tab in the GMS system. Print and review the award and any special conditions listed.

If you choose to accept the award, your FPOC must sign a copy of the award and initial the special conditions section and fax them to the PJB office at 202.353.8475 or 202.616.5962.

If you do not accept the terms and conditions of the contract, contact the OJP Program office listed on your letter immediately!

3. How can I access the payment process?

Within the GMS, you must submit a completed original Automated Clearing House (ACH) form with an original signature of the bank representative via courier (Fedex/UPS) to the following address:

Office of Justice Programs

Office of the Chief Financial Officer

Attn: Control Desk

810 7th Street, NW, Fifth Floor

Washington DC 20001

Once receipt of the that form has been verified and accepted, you may request funds (drawdown) using the online Grant Payment Request System (GPRS)

4. What are my reporting responsibilities?

Financial reports are required quarterly and progress reports semi-annually. Due dates for financials are April 30th, July 30th, October 30th and January 30th. Progress reports are due July 30th and January 30th. In order to continue to draw down funding you must complete all reports on time!