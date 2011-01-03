REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
$500,000 to fund 45 Domestic Violence Organizations across the United States and Puerto Rico

January 03, 2011 06:10 AM

The Foundation awarded these grants to provide direct services to domestic violence victims and their families as part of its annual program that invites Avon regional branch offices across the United States to nominate local domestic violence organizations for funding. The organizations receiving grants support victims across the country and deliver essential services, including shelter, counseling, educational and professional training, and advocacy and case management.

