Advanced Sexual Assault Interviewing Techniques Training Seminar

Due to an overwhelming response with the first training, the Office of Justice Assistance is offering a second date of the training entitled Advanced Sexual Assault Interviewing Techniques.

The training will be held at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells on November 17 & 18. 2009.

This highly interactive training is designed to assist experienced law enforcement professionals in conducting effective adult sexual assault investigations. All attendees will be expected to actively participate. Topics to be covered include:

· Survivor Dynamics

· Neurobiology of Trauma

· Victim Interviewing

To register: Click here to register online, or you may fax registration forms to Lisa Tiedemann at 608-266-6676. Additionally, you can send questions or electronic forms to OJAJusticeSystemTraining@wisconsin.gov.

The training is provided to you at no cost. Scholarships for lodging, mileage and dinner are available but are very limited. Registration is due October 9th. We encourage you to attend!

The Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) Justice System Training (JST) Program provides or sponsors training to law enforcement, prosecutors and court personnel on investigating, prosecuting and adjudicating crimes of violence against women, including domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.

For more training information, visit the Office of Justice Assistance website (www.oja.wi.gov) or our training page.