AKC Reunite donates over $500K to police K-9 programs in 2021

By Samantha Seymour

AKC Reunite

RALEIGH, N.C. — AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States, is pleased to announce $526,500 in donations to K-9 units throughout the country through its AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop matching grant program in 2021. Funds were raised by contributions from AKC dog clubs and community members, with AKC Reunite matching donations at a three-to-one ratio.

The Adopt a K-9 Cop program allows AKC Reunite to match funds from AKC Clubs, AKC affiliated organizations and the public, three-to-one, up to $7,500 per grant through the Canine Support and Relief fund. These donations help police departments throughout the United States purchase K-9 police dogs. Many of the police dogs acquired with the help of these grants are used as patrol dogs as well as detection dogs, helping to locate narcotics, explosives and/or evidence.

“More than $500,000 has been donated through the Adopt a K-9 Cop matching grant program in 2021 and we hope to grow that number in 2022,” said Tom Sharp, AKC Reunite CEO. “The grants donated to K-9 units across the nation helps them acquire new police dogs, contributing to increased safety in their communities.

