Video: Suspects climb on, launch fireworks at Mass. PD cruiser during street takeover

By Susannah Sudborough

masslive.com

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Seventeen people have been charged in connection with a coordinated street takeover in Randolph from last year that “endangered motorists and responding officers,” police announced Tuesday.

The suspects are facing charges out of Quincy District Court, including conspiracy to commit a crime, interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct and operating to endanger, Randolph police said in a press release.

What happened

The incident took place in the early morning on Oct. 5, 2025, when a large crowd of around 100 people gathered at the intersection of North Main and Oak streets, police said. The crowd blocked off the intersection to allow drivers to do car tricks in the road, which drew spectators who recorded videos for social media.

When the first Randolph police officer arrived at the scene, the crowd surrounded his cruiser and stopped him from entering the intersection, police said. The group then battered the cruiser and lit fireworks on top of and around it.

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“Street takeovers create dangerous conditions for everyone involved, including the responding officers, anyone traveling in that area and residents who live nearby,” Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said in the release.

Following the incident, Randolph detectives launched an extensive investigation, reviewing dashboard camera footage from the police cruiser, security video from nearby businesses and publicly available social media videos of the incident.

Investigators also obtained a search warrant for information about several Instagram users believed to be connected to the events, police said. Recovered messages indicated that organizers shared locations of street takeover events across Massachusetts and encouraged spectators to interfere with law enforcement efforts. Investigators believe many participants traveled together to several street takeover events on the night of the incident.

Investigators ultimately identified 17 suspects — none of whom are Randolph residents — who blocked responding police officers, surrounded their cruisers or performed dangerous car stunts, police said. All but one of the suspects is between the ages of 19 and 23, and six of them are not Massachusetts residents.

The suspects include:

William Scott Cantwell, 19, of Warwick, Rhode Island, who was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, disorderly conduct, interfering with a police officer and shoplifting by concealing merchandise.

Nathaniel Jaymoni Urbaez, 22, of Dedham, Massachusetts, who was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, disorderly conduct, interfering with a police officer and disguising to obstruct justice.

Divine Truth Norris Niles, 23, of Roxbury, Massachusetts, who was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer.

Nazeem Vincent McLeod, 20, of Worcester, Massachusetts, who was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer.

Casey Rondeau, 23, of Farmington, Maine, who was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer.

Dylan Lee Jordan , 19, of Gilmanton, New Hampshire, who was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and attaching a wrong plate to conceal identity.

Nahom Daniel Brook, 23, of Boston, Massachusetts, who was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

C. Anthony Llenas, 23, of Boston, Massachusetts, who was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and disorderly conduct.

Jaden Williams, 23, of Putnam, Connecticut, who was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and attaching wrong plates to conceal identity.

Jordan Ryan, 19, of Exeter, Rhode Island, who was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Alec Enrique Cotto, 23, of Taunton, Massachusetts, who was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Aidan Quinn LaFleche, 19, of Springfield, Massachusetts, who was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Ashlee Renee Carrier-McLeod, 22, of Leicester, Massachusetts, who was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Christopher William Diaz, 20, of Springfield, Massachusetts, who was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Hashelyn Darnely Cabral, 20, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, who was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

David Deshawn Daniels, 20, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, who was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

William G. Martinez, 31, of Bronx, New York, who was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Arrest warrants were issued for some of the suspects, while others were sent a summons to appear in court, police said. Several are scheduled to appear for their arraignments on Wednesday.

The Randolph Police Department is still working with regional law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident.

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