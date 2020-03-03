Ala. governor awards $87K in police equipment grants

WTYT

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $86,874 to assist four police departments in south Alabama with equipment upgrades.

“Our police officers need the proper equipment to make their jobs as safe and efficient as possible,” Gov. Ivey said. “The officers of these four departments are dedicated to protecting and serving the public, and I am pleased to assist them with new equipment that will help them do their jobs effectively and safely.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA manages a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation and water resources management.

