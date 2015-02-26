Calif. PD gets $1.4M for gang-prevention programs

By Leslie Parrilla

San Bernardino Sun

RIALTO, Calif. — Police here are creating a program aimed to keep fourth- through eighth-grade students from gangs with the help of funds from what could be the largest gang prevention grant the Rialto Police Department has seen.

The $1,404,000 grant from the Board of State and Community Corrections, California Gang Reduction, Intervention and Prevention Program, or CalGRIP, pays for a three-year gang-prevention program involving police officers working with schools, community-based organizations and faith-based organizations, according a city report.

The grant is reimbursable, so the city must perform the work before the state releases the money, said Rialto police Lt. Dean Hardin, the program’s director.

