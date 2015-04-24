Calif. PD gets funding for station upgrade

By Ian Thompson

The Daily Republic

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — The Suisun City Fire Department will get the money that’s needed to rebuild its aging kitchen and the Suisun City Police Department will get the money to replace aging floor covering in the police station.

That’s thanks to the fundraising of the Suisun City Police and Fire Boosters Association, which raised the money to make these improvements.

