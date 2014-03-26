Calif. police crack down on underage drinking through grant

Valley News

TEMECULA, Calif. — The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has awarded the city of Temecula a $7,500 mini grant to be used by officers from the Temecula Police Department in preventing underage drinking.

The Temecula Police Department will spend the funds to conduct Minor Decoy Opens in New Window and Shoulder Tap Opens in New Window programs.

The Minor Decoy program has been recognized as an excellent method to attack the problems associated with the unlawful purchase and consumption of alcoholic beverages by underage individuals. The Shoulder Tap program targets adults who furnish alcoholic beverages to underage individuals.

