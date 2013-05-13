Calif. police, fire receive State Farm grants

Ventura County Star

OXNARD, Calif. — The Oxnard fire and police departments will each receive a grant from State Farm Insurance during the Oxnard City Council meeting Tuesday.

Oxnard police will receive $5,150 for training and a system to help officers retrieve information from vehicle black boxes. Oxnard firefighters will receive $5,000 to refurbish eight water vacuums used in flooding emergencies.

Full Story: Oxnard fire, police departments to receive grant