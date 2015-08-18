Conn. grant funds distracted driving enforcement

By Lauren Sievert

Record-Journal

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Police conducted extra patrols throughout the past week as a part of a distracted driving campaign funded by a state grant.

Lt. Michael Baribault said the grant funded three extra patrols for four hours. The extra patrols took place last week. A total of 23 infraction tickets were issued over the three patrols for distracted driving, Baribault said. A Record-Journal reporter rode along with Baribault during the enforcement patrol on Thursday afternoon.

“Ideally we wouldn’t get anyone,” Baribault said while watching passing cars. “Hopefully people get the message. We want you to be safe.”

