COPS grant funds Calif. town’s school resource officers

By Promise Yee

The Coast News

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The Oceanside Police Department was awarded $272,000 in Citizens’ Option for Public Safety, or COPS, grant funds that City Council approved receiving April 17.

Like most government funds, COPS grant dollar amounts have declined over the past few years. Still, funds received make a positive impact by paying for additional community policing and purchasing essential equipment.

The grant money is doled out in quarterly payments with the final amount subject to adjustment based in part on state revenue from vehicle funds. Initial funds will be used to help pay for school resource officers and gang and violent crime suppression detail.

