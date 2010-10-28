DCI Now Accepting Online Application, Payment For Criminal History Record Checks

Des Moines, IOWA --- As Iowa families and communities strive to find more ways to keep their members safe, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is doing its part to make that difficult task a little easier. Today DCI launched its web portal into the state’s criminal history record check system. This allows Iowans to make an on-line payment and request for an individual’s criminal history record without ever leaving the comfort of home.

To visit the new web page, visit: https://iowacriminalhistory.iowa.gov/default.aspx

“Today’s society relies more and more on technology. That’s why we’re now offering an on-line tool that people can use to check criminal history records and be better informed about those who have access to their family and friends.” said Dave Jobes, Assistant Director for DCI.

DCI’s online criminal history check web site is very user friendly. It operates much like any other on-line purchasing system. Users enter their name, address and credit card information along with the name and birth date of the individual they are researching. A payment confirmation is sent to the user supplied email address and the search results are provided almost immediately on the website.

It should be noted Iowa law restricts the criminal history information that can be released without a waiver from the subject of the record. Therefore, online criminal history record checks do not include arrest information older than 18 months that does not have a final disposition, or any completed deferred judgment information. For this reason, employers conducting criminal history record checks on prospective employees should submit their signed requests to DCI by mail or fax. Follow this link to obtain the appropriate DCI forms for employment checks.

