Fla. cops enforce pedestrian safety with help from grant

Largo Leader

LARGO, Fla. – Largo Police Department switched their pedestrian safety efforts from education to enforcement, as of March 9.

Pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers not following safety laws could receive crosswalk violations, bike light tickets and jaywalking citations.

The department received a High Visibility Pedestrian Enforcement Grant to provide safety tip bookmarks, bike lights, vests and book bags to more than 1100 road users.

