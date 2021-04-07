Ga. PD receives $10K technology grant

By Neil B. McGahee

Managing Editor

ROCHELLE, Ga. — Rochelle Police Chief Mickey Barfield felt his officers were getting behind the eight ball as far as keeping up with current police technology.

“All of these smaller agencies like ourselves; it’s hard to come by the funds to purchase items like this,” he said. “Just the four computers, the printers and of course installation used up most of the grant.”

“In January, I got a call that they had awarded the Rochelle Police Department a $10,000 technology grant,” Barfield said. “It enables small police departments to purchase computers for their cars along with the stands and printers.”

