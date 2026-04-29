Texas reserve deputy killed while directing traffic around a construction site

HOUSTON — A Jefferson County Constable’s Office reserve deputy has died following a crash that occurred while she was directing traffic, Click2Houston reported.

Reserve Deputy Heather Avery-Stutes was killed on April 24 as she directed traffic. A commercial truck struck the cruiser, which had its lights activated. Avery was pronounced dead at the scene.

Avery-Stutes had served with the Jefferson County Constable Precinct 1 for four years, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. Survivors include her husband, Troy Stutes, her daughter and her granddaughter.

Stutes has since filed a lawsuit against the trucking company, alleging that the truck driver was inattentive and driving at excessive speeds near the construction site, Click2Houston reported. The suit also claims the construction company did not properly secure the area or supply a crash truck to deflect traffic.

"“I want justice for my wife for this senseless death,” Stutes stated.