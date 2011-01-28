Homeland Defense Equipment Registry (HDER) Website Launched

Online registration begins to receive used first responder equipment

A new website will allow emergency first responders to apply for eligibility to receive used equipment from the federal government under the Homeland Defense Equipment Registry (HDER) program. HDER is a federal used equipment distribution program that is offered competitively to local first responder jurisdictions. The program deploys emergency response equipment that is no longer needed by the federal government. There is no cost to participate in this program.

Agencies not already approved to receive HDER equipment can visit the website http://hder.oro.doe.gov/ to register and begin the registration, validation and approval process.

Orders made by approved first responder organizations are filled as inventory permits. In addition, factors such as the number of requests, the size of the first responder organization and the area it services, etc. are considered. Approved orders are assembled and sent via freight or FedEx to the requesting agency.

Registrations are being accepted on the site now; sometime in February, HDER will reveal its inventory and begin receiving orders online through the website.

For more information, contact:

Jackie McLaughlin

HDER Project Manager

865-482-4271

jackie.mclaughlin@g2em.com