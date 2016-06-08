How to develop a police grant with the NLECTC system

Grant development requires a lot of research and program design based on scientifically proven practices and technology. The Department of Justice provides access to many resources for grant research. This month’s featured resource is the NLECTC System, one of the key resources every law enforcement organization needs to develop an award-winning grant. All law enforcement administrative personnel, law enforcement grant writers and those involved with the development of policing strategies or a department strategic planning process should explore all areas of this resource which applies to the needs of their organization or community.

The National Law Enforcement and Corrections Technology Center System (NLECTC) combines several resources into one easy-to-use system for the exploration of “Transitional Technology” — linking research and practice. This system will provide you with the research, data and proven tools and technologies you need to purchase for your department through grants.

The NLECTC System includes the following centers:

• The Justice Technology Information Center provides a portal for professionals to gather information on innovations in the sustainable technology that is transforming the criminal justice system. It is the “go-to source” for those who make decisions regarding the evaluation, selection and purchase of proven and tested methods, equipment and technology. JTIC also hosts the NIJ Compliance Testing Program for ballistic- and stab-resistant body armor and other officer safety equipment.

JTIC collects and provides access to reports on new technology and assists NIJ in identifying and prioritizing the technology needs and requirements process, putting research into practice.

• Body Armor

• Body-worn Cameras

• Aviation and UAS

• License Plate Readers

• School Safety

• Traffic Safety

• The Justice Innovation Center for Small, Rural, Tribal and Border Criminal Justice Agencies seeks to identify, evaluate and disseminate technology solutions to the operational challenges of small, rural, tribal, and border law enforcement, courts and corrections agencies. This site is critical for the nation’s small police departments and provides concepts which will aid in accessing grant funding. , Current includes police community relations, strengthening Police-community trust and strengthening trust between police and the public.

• The National Criminal Justice Technology Research, Test and Evaluation Center implements market surveys and hands-on research in the areas on new and developing technologies.

• The Forensic Science Technology Center of Excellence supports the implementation of new forensic technology by end users.

• Criminal Justice Priority Technology Needs Initiative assesses and prioritizes technology needs across the criminal justice community. The Initiative includes these efforts on behalf of law enforcement:

• Examining future technology needs in law enforcement. A Law Enforcement Futuring Workshop took place in the Washington, D.C., area on June 22-25, 2014, to explore how key trends in society and technology could challenge law enforcement agencies. Participants crafted possible future scenarios and explored technology requirements under different future conditions. This workshop resulted in the publication of a 2015 report, Visions of Law Enforcement Technology in the Period 2024-2034: Report of the Law Enforcement Futuring Workshop. A second technology workshop in September 2015 discussed how law enforcement can best leverage future communications capabilities anticipated to be fielded over the next 10 to 15 years, while mitigating potential risks. A report will be released in summer 2016.

• Identifying criminal justice needs regarding digital evidence. The Initiative held a technology workshop in the Washington, D.C., area on June 28-29, 2014, that focused on issues around the collection, analysis, search and use of digital evidence. Participants identified and prioritized technology needs focused on increasing effectiveness of criminal justice agencies with respect to digital evidence and its use in court proceedings. A report from this meeting can be found here.

• Assessing the implications of Web 3.0+ technologies for criminal justice. A planned technology workshop will focus on the potential implications of Web 3.0 and future information technologies for criminal justice practice. Participants will look forward approximately five years to discuss what Web and Internet-related technologies are likely to be available (either freely or commercially) to the public, law enforcement and criminals, and to assess the potential impact of those technologies. A report from this meeting can be found here.

• Improving school safety. A school safety technology workplace took place in the Washington, D.C., area in April 2015. The Role of Technology in Improving K-1 School Safety, a report from this meeting, will soon be released.

Partnering with NLECTC is PoliceArmor.org, SchoolSafetyInfo.org, the National Institute of Justice, and the Department of Justice. All of these partners are designed to aid law enforcement organizations and their partners in identifying needed tools, technology and policing strategies which are current and scientifically proven approaches to making our communities safer. If you have any questions about the NLECTC System you can contact their staff here.