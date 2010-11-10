IACP Offers No Cost Training: Partnerships for Safe Schools, Frazer, PA

Would your jurisdiction like to create a safe school plan or strengthen your existing plan?

The IACP invites you to attend our upcoming training workshop, Partnerships for Safe Schools, which will be held November 11-12 in Frazer, PA. This workshop is designed to prepare diverse teams of juvenile justice stakeholders to implement or strengthen safe school plans that enhance the protection of students, teachers, and the surrounding community. Through interactive discussions, case study exercises, and individualized action planning, participants obtain practical skills that they can apply immediately on the job.

For additional information, please contact Sabrina Rhodes at 1-800-843-4227 ext. 831 or juvenilejustice@theiacp.org.

Registration ends October 29, 2010.

Download training flyer for more information.

Register online now!