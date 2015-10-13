Ill. county receives $26.5M to fight terrorism

By Alexandra Kukulka

Chicago Sun-Times

CHICAGO — Cook County will receive nearly $26.5 million in federal grant funds to assist with security programs that combat terrorism.

The funding will go towards training and exercise courses for local law enforcement, fire personnel and other first responders, as well as disaster response and resident preparedness programs, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced Wednesday.

“Our top priority is the safety and security of the residents of and visitors to out county,” Preckwinkle said in the statement. “These grant funds are critical to our urban area, ensuring that we are able to combat potential threats today and for years to come.”

