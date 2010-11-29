Information on OJJDP FY 2010 Awards Now Available Online

The Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) has posted data on its fiscal year (FY) 2010 awards on its Web site. The information, which includes the names of the grantees and the amounts of their awards, covers formula and block grants, discretionary grants, statutory earmarks, and Recovery Act awards.

In FY 2010, OJJDP awarded more than $519 million in grants in support of its mission to prevent and respond to juvenile delinquency and child victimization, including nearly $389 million in discretionary funding.

Resources:

To access information about these awards, visit www.ojjdp.gov/funding/fy10awards.html.