Mass. police get $50K for Community Impact Unit

Capecod.com

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — The Barnstable Police Department has received a $50,000 grant to further the efforts of the Community Impact Unit’s Innovative Jail Diversion Program.

The Community Impact Unit was implemented in May 2014 in response to the growing homeless and street population in downtown Hyannis.

Since its inception, the Community Impact Unit has forged partnerships with the Department of Mental Health, Vinfen, Duffy Health Care, Cape Cod Hospital, the Housing Assistance Corporation, Baybridge Clubhouse, and Barnstable District Court Probation to provide a comprehensive and systematic response to the disproportionate number of persons in social and mental health crisis in downtown Hyannis.

Full Story: Barnstable Police Receive $50,000 Grant