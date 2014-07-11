Md. cops look to ‘safe streets’ through funding

By Danielle E. Gaines

The Frederick News-Post

FREDERICK, Md. — The Frederick Police Department is among nine agencies to receive grants this year from Maryland’s Safe Streets initiative.

The department will receive $214,548 this fiscal year, the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.

The grant provides money to target and prioritize offenders, track prosecutions and probation of offenders, help with nuisance abatement and provide data-driven strategies.

Full Story: Frederick police receive Safe Streets grant