Mich. police to receive 55 tourniquet holsters in wake of officer’s shooting

By Cole Waterman

MLive

BAY CITY, Mich. — When Bay City Public Safety Officer Brandon S. Murphy took a bullet to his left thigh, a brief delay occurred before a tourniquet could be applied to stem the wound’s blood flow. Should a similar situation arise, officers won’t face that lag time thanks to the efforts of a local nonprofit agency founded to help families of first responders.

The 100 Club of Bay County, a chapter of the national organization, spent $500 to purchase 55 tourniquet holsters for Bay City officers to wear around their ankles. Members of the club plan to present the holsters to Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24.

Ed Keating, the club’s president and senior vice president at 1st State Bank, said that after Murphy was shot on Feb. 2, the group was approached about contributing a donation to an effort to send Murphy and his family on vacation. The club declined as they contribute to necessary expenses like health care or mortgage matters. Still, Keating said, club members wanted to do something to recognize Murphy’s heroic efforts.

