Mo. PD receives almost $40K in grants for plate reader, fingerprint scanners
The Webb City PD receive the funds from the Missouri Police Chiefs Charitable Foundation
By Kimberly Barker
The Joplin Globe
WEBB CITY, Mo. — A license plate reader and 16 rapid ID fingerprint scanners will be among the new gear added to the Webb City Police Department this fall.
The department recently received $39,750 in two grants from the Missouri Police Chiefs Charitable Foundation for the new equipment, installation and training costs.
The department also will get a digiTicket mobile electronic citation system that can scan a driver’s license, enter the violation and print out a ticket rather than require the officer to go through the manual steps.
