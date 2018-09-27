Mo. PD receives almost $40K in grants for plate reader, fingerprint scanners

By Kimberly Barker

The Joplin Globe

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A license plate reader and 16 rapid ID fingerprint scanners will be among the new gear added to the Webb City Police Department this fall.

The department recently received $39,750 in two grants from the Missouri Police Chiefs Charitable Foundation for the new equipment, installation and training costs.

The department also will get a digiTicket mobile electronic citation system that can scan a driver’s license, enter the violation and print out a ticket rather than require the officer to go through the manual steps.

