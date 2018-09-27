Mo. PD receives almost $40K in grants for plate reader, fingerprint scanners

REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
The Webb City PD will receive 16 rapid ID fingerprint scanners this fall thanks to grant funding.

By Kimberly Barker
The Joplin Globe

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A license plate reader and 16 rapid ID fingerprint scanners will be among the new gear added to the Webb City Police Department this fall.

The department recently received $39,750 in two grants from the Missouri Police Chiefs Charitable Foundation for the new equipment, installation and training costs.

The department also will get a digiTicket mobile electronic citation system that can scan a driver’s license, enter the violation and print out a ticket rather than require the officer to go through the manual steps.

