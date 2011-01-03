More than $1.5 million for Economic Empowerment Services for Victims of Domestic Violence

The Avon Foundation recently awarded 32 new grants to create the Avon Empowerment Self-Sufficiency Program that will help domestic violence survivors receive guidance and assistance in establishing economically independent, violence-free lives. These 32 full-time Sufficiency Coordinator positions will be located in community-based DV agencies/shelters offering co-located, multi-agency services for victims and will work to help domestic violence survivors create better lives for themselves and their families.