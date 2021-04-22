Nashville PD to receive $1.3M from DOJ after Christmas Day bombing

By Chuck Morris

WSMV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Department of Justice announced Wednesday it is awarding more than $1.3 million to the State of Tennessee to meet critical law enforcement needs in the aftermath of last year’s Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, according to a news release.

“These funds are a welcome relieve and come at a most critical time for our partners at the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department,” Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart said in a news release. “The number of critical incidents responded to in 2020, all of which required a sustained and long-term response, greatly impacted the operational budget of our district’s largest municipal police department. These funds will help offset deficits and allow police operations to continue without major interruption.”

On Dec. 25, 2020, a man detonated an explosive device inside a recreational vehicle on Second Avenue in downtown Nashville. The incident resulted in the suspects death and injured eight people. The explosion damaged dozens of buildings in the surrounding area. Already fiscally impacted by the pandemic, the response to the community-wide demonstration and the effects of a devastating tornado earlier in the year, the city will use this grant to cover unbudgeted law enforcement duties, including overtime expenses, that have placed considerable financial hardship on the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, according to the release.

Full story: Metro Police to receive $1.3M from Department of Justice