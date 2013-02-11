N.C. police receive 2 BMW police motorcycles, gear with grant

The Gaston Gazette

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department has received $116,200 in state grants and equipment for traffic enforcement efforts to help to make roads safer in Gaston County, according to Gastonia Traffic Enforcement Sgt. Chad Hawkins.

Grants and equipment obtained through the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program include a $71,800 non-matching BikeSafe NC grant, said Sgt. Hawkins, who also serves as Gaston County’s NCGHSP coordinator.

The BikeSafe grant allows the Gastonia Police Department to join the state’s motorcycle safety program and pays for two fully equipped BMW police motorcycles, riding gear for two officers, and a motorcycle trailer. The grant includes funding for training at the NC State Highway Patrol motor officer school as well as in-state travel for BikeSafe.

