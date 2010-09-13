New Podcast From BJA: Responsibilities of State Administering Agencies

The Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) announced the launch of their latest podcasts, The Responsibilities of JAG State Administering Agencies series. These podcasts are designed to provide the latest information on justice innovations and best practices, providing listeners with an opportunity to garner new insights on issues that are critical to our communities and our nation.

In this two-part series, BJA’s Acting Director, Jim Burch, interviews the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), Michael Kane, about PCCD’s responsibilities as a Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program State Administering Agency. In part 1 of this series, Michael Kane talks about PCCD’s criminal justice advisory boards and how PCCD solicits their JAG funds through a competitive grant process to reinforce the use of evidence-based strategies.

Part 2 of this series addresses how PCCD involves the local community in their decisions, and talks about how PCCD used JAG funds to build the Pennsylvania Justice Network (JNET) to enhance information sharing across all departments in the Pennsylvania justice system.

