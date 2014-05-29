NJ police will stifle aggressive driving through grant

By Jon O’Connell

The Abington Journal

HANOVER TWP., N.J. — A tractor-trailer rig rumbled down state Route 309 on Monday afternoon, just as officials started to explain a temporary ban on rigs traveling through a large earth-clearing project is now officially in place.

And over the next several months, local law enforcement officers will be getting tough on truck drivers who violate the ban, as well as on aggressive drivers breaking posted speed limits in the area.

PennDOT officials, state lawmakers and police on Monday gathered at the foot of the steep route into Fairview Township to discuss a $6,800 grant through PennDOT’s Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project that was awarded to Fairview and Hanover townships’ police departments earlier this month.

