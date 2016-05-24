NY department gets fingerprint equipment from grant

By Lanning Taliaferro

Patch

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Police are among eight local police departments receiving money to purchase new electronic fingerprinting equipment in a second round of funding announced Wednesday by New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

More than $453,000 in state grants will enable 39 police departments and sheriffs’ offices to purchase new electronic fingerprinting equipment. With this investment, the state has provided nearly $1.2 million to local law enforcement in less than a year, enabling a total of 90 agencies across the state to replace existing devices that are old or obsolete.

Last fall, 51 agencies received a total of $710,000.

