NY police receive grant to purchase new patrol vehicles

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Two Northern Dutchess communities will receive grants totaling $100,000 out of $1.2 million in grants to Dutchess County communities announced Monday by Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.

A $25,000 grant was awarded to Rhinebeck for purchase of a vehicle and a $75,000 grant to Hyde Park was made for purchase of police vehicles.

The Rhinebeck grant was described as for the purchase of “a four-wheel drive vehicle to allow the building inspector and code enforcer the ability to conduct the duties of their job without interruption. The current vehicle has exceeded its useful life, making this a critical purchase for the town.”

